New Hampshire Medical Alert and Medical Alarm by Prime

We service the entire state of New Hampshire. If you live in Nashua, Manchester, Concord, Dover, Rochester or anywhere in between, we can help you. Call us 24 hours a day and a friendly alarm representative will be at your assistance. According to the CDC, ,any people who fall, even if they are not injured, develop a fear of falling. This fear may cause them to limit their activities leading to reduced mobility and loss of physical fitness, which in turn increases their actual risk of falling. This is an issue that medical alerts can senior medical alert necklaces and bracelets can fix. Simply wear the lightweight necklace, bracelet or belt-clip and you are protected.